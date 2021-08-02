First PREMIER Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 282,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 54,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $57.57 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $243.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

