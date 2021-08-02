First PREMIER Bank Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $3,700,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 405.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 73,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

NYSE:ETN opened at $158.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.07. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $91.72 and a 52 week high of $158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

