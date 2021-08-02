First PREMIER Bank Purchases 312 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 51,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 123,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,078,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $83,957,000 after purchasing an additional 184,338 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock opened at $87.14 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $91.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.78. The firm has a market cap of $243.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

