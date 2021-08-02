First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter.

FAAR stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43.

