First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $76.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $77.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,987,000 after buying an additional 147,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 95,417 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 77,115 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 166,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,459 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.