First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $449,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RNMC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.22. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.