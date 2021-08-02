First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the June 30th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ QTEC opened at $162.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.05. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $110.20 and a 1 year high of $163.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 94,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 27,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period.

