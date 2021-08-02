First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 42.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 55,823 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 126.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 420.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRID traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $96.12. 589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,126. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.25. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $96.66.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

