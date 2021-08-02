FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 108,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.87. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $112.68 and a fifty-two week high of $191.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.23.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

