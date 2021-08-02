Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 42.8% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $148,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $475,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:FFC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,415. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.1265 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.