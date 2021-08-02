Flamingo Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $67.46 million and approximately $25.60 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00045766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00101731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00135272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,725.82 or 0.99871932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.12 or 0.00829924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.