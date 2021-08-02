FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 69,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FPAY traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,976. The company has a market cap of $56.23 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.30. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FPAY shares. TheStreet upgraded FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 53,005 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $145,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 110,374 shares of company stock valued at $297,562. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FlexShopper by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FlexShopper by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

