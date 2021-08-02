Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $891.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will post sales of $891.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $876.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $909.00 million. Flowserve reported sales of $924.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Flowserve by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLS stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.09. 1,019,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

