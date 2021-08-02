Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Down 7.3%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s share price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.87. 22,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,840,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLDM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $516.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 28.73% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth approximately $24,188,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth approximately $4,443,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth approximately $3,684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,251,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after buying an additional 673,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 167.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 477,865 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

