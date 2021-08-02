Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidra has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUIF remained flat at $$42.20 during trading on Monday. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.37.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

