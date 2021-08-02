Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,163 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,748,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,228,000 after acquiring an additional 253,118 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,663,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $23,657,000.

SCHG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,614. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.59 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

