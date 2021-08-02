Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,174. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $228.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

