Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,838,000 after buying an additional 559,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,693,000 after buying an additional 203,283 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after buying an additional 63,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after buying an additional 65,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGV traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $403.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,687 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.83.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

