Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after acquiring an additional 431,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after acquiring an additional 188,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $47,163,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $42.02. 5,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,437. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

