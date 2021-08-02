Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FSUGY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortescue Metals Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.68. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.