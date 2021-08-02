Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$58.44.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$56.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$57.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.76.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 74.13%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

