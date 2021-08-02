Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,600 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the June 30th total of 433,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $88.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.20. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $477,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forward Air by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

