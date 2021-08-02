Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,600 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the June 30th total of 433,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $88.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.20. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.
In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $477,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forward Air by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
