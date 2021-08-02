Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Up 38.2% in July

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,400 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 567,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $81.76 on Monday. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 69,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

