Frank’s International (FI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Frank’s International to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Frank’s International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10. Frank’s International has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.