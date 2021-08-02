Fresnillo’s (FNLPF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.58. 37,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,698. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.23.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

