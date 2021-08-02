FUD.finance (FUD) Price Hits $7.99

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for $7.99 or 0.00020321 BTC on popular exchanges. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $188,645.73 and approximately $2,302.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.57 or 0.00825817 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00091025 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.