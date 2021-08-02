Fulcrum Equity Management Grows Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of OMFL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,482 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.41.

