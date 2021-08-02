Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $2.37 Million in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 57,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

Separately, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,283. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.86.

