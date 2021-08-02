Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 1,629 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 151.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 326.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 19.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $355,124.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,312,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,555 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $267.98. 1,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,092. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

