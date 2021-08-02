Fulcrum Equity Management Takes Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $3,071,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $101.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,757. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock worth $3,812,075 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMN. Truist upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.