Fulcrum Equity Management Takes Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $3,071,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $101.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,757. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40.
In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock worth $3,812,075 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AMN. Truist upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.
AMN Healthcare Services Profile
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
