Fulton Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 964 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 964 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday stock opened at $234.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.81. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.52 and a twelve month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

