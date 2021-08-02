Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $7,171,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,980,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $99,778.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,191 shares of company stock worth $27,024,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $182.00 on Monday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.32.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

