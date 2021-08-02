Fulton Bank N.A. Takes $219,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after buying an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $940.26.

ISRG stock opened at $991.46 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $633.29 and a 12-month high of $995.09. The stock has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $905.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total transaction of $6,575,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total transaction of $3,872,909.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,762 shares of company stock valued at $38,138,113. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

