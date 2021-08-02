Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,118,000 after buying an additional 177,523 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 302.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group stock opened at $47.35 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

