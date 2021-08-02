FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Issued By DA Davidson

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Encore Wire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $15.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $78.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $88.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 8,917.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.17%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

