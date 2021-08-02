FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Increased by William Blair

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.48.

Shares of AJG opened at $139.31 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

