FY2021 EPS Estimates for FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Lifted by William Blair

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of FirstService in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.22. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FSV. Raymond James lifted their price target on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC downgraded FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$236.00.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$232.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$10.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. FirstService has a one year low of C$147.94 and a one year high of C$239.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$213.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 23.29%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

