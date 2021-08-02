FY2022 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for AltaGas in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AltaGas to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.67.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$26.41 on Monday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$15.53 and a 1-year high of C$26.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The stock has a market cap of C$7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.62.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

