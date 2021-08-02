FY2022 EPS Estimates for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Increased by Analyst

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Twilio in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($2.48) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.49). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.38.

Twilio stock opened at $373.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 32.40%.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 441.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 3.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Twilio by 14.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Twilio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

