Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 2nd (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GHACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 2nd. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of GHACU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHACU. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth $181,000.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

