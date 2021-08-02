Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company.

GBERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

GBERY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22. Geberit has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

