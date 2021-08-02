Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $959,000 Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 132.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 358.4% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 197.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $90.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.12. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $57.64 and a one year high of $93.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

