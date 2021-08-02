Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 330 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,547,000 after buying an additional 545,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,804,000 after buying an additional 102,826 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 834,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,581,000 after buying an additional 47,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,738,000 after buying an additional 308,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 650,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,630,000 after buying an additional 69,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.54. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

