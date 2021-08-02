Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 429 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BUD. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

