Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 653 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,839 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in HP by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in HP by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in HP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.87 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.