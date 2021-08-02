Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 604 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

NYSE:HLI opened at $89.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.85. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $89.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Several research firms have commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.