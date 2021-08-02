Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,395 ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 230,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 158,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 110,442 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of EPIX stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $905.00 million, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91.
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI).
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.