Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,395 ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 230,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 158,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 110,442 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPIX stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $905.00 million, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

