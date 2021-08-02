Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Muscle Maker were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Muscle Maker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

GRIL opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31. Muscle Maker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 189.52% and a negative return on equity of 160.35%.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

