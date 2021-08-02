Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of WidePoint worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in WidePoint by 43.0% during the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 16,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. WidePoint Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WidePoint had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that WidePoint Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WidePoint Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.