Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 15,774 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter valued at about $65,387,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter worth about $1,866,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,013,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NYSE TAC opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.26. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. Equities analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -34.21%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.